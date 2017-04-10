Daniel Berehulak, E. Jason Wambsgans win 2017 Pulitzer Prizes

NEW YORK — Daniel Berehulak, a freelance photojournalist based out of Mexico City, won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Photography for his reportage of the human toll of the Philippine war on drugs launched by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Berehulak, a three-time Pulitzer finalist and two-time winner, documented 57 homicides in 35 days in chilling detail in the capital of Manila.

The photo reportage, titled ‘They Are Slaughtering Us Like Animals,’ depicted the aftermath of extrajudicial killings on urban streets — from the bloody crime scenes to the child mourners left behind, from the victims’ empty homes to the overworked funeral homes that struggle to deal with the body count of vigilante violence.

“For powerful storytelling through images published in The New York Times showing the callous disregard for human life in the Philippines brought about by a government assault on drug dealers and users,” the Pulitzer Prize jury wrote.

E. Jason Wambsgans of the Chicago Tribune won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize in Feature Photography.

The jury wrote that the prize was awarded “for a superb portrayal of a 10-year-old boy and his mother striving to put the boy’s life back together after he survived a shooting in Chicago.”