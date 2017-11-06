Richard Avedon and James Baldwin’s joint examination of American identity | The New Yorker

“Native New Yorkers Richard Avedon (1923-2004) and James Baldwin (1924-1987) met as students at DeWitt Clinton High School in the Bronx in the late 1930s. They became friends while writing for and editing The Magpie, the school’s literary magazine. Even as teenagers, they, in their writing, dealt with profound issues of race, mortality, and, as Avedon wrote, ‘the future of humanity’ as World War II closed in on them,” according to Pace/MacGill Gallery.

The New Yorker writes about the upcoming exhibit at Pace/MacGill Gallery in New York:

In 1964, Richard Avedon and James Baldwin published “Nothing Personal,” their collaborative exploration of American identity. This fall, a facsimile edition will be released, along with a set of previously unpublished photographs, and an introduction by Hilton Als, which is excerpted here. An exhibit of material from the book goes on view at Pace/MacGill Gallery on November 17th.

