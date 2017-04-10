The FENCE submission deadline is about to close

The deadline for photographers to submit to The FENCE, a large-scale outdoor photography exhibit that will be seen in seven cities, is about to close on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

The project, which debuted in 2012 at Brooklyn Bridge Park, was conceived by United Photo Industries and Photo District News in 2011, establishing a popular public photography event.

The FENCE is a series of large-scale photography exhibitions printed on vinyl mesh and installed outdoors in 7 cities: Boston, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Houston, Santa Fe, Durham and Denver. Each exhibition is on public view for a minimum of 3 months in areas with massive pedestrian traffic, ensuring an unprecedented audience for your work.

via The FENCE 2017